Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,249 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

BNS stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

