Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

