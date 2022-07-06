Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of ASML by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $432.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.30. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

