Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 797,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,589,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

NYSE:EMD opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

