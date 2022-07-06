Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,589 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 109,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 53,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.