Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,980 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

