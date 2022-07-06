Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,989 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sonos by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,859 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SONO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

