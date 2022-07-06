Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

