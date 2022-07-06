Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 22,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 14,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.

