Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.20. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,575,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

