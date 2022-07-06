Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading Down 4.2%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,918.99 ($35.35) and last traded at GBX 2,930 ($35.48). 9,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,060 ($37.05).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,321.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,327.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £13.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,203.01.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (LON:WPM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Featured Stories
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.