Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading Down 4.2%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,918.99 ($35.35) and last traded at GBX 2,930 ($35.48). 9,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,060 ($37.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,321.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,327.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £13.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,203.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.36%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

