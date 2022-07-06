Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.89

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$44.89 and last traded at C$44.49, with a volume of 18159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPK shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.76.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$349.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.25%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

