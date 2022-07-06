WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Trading 5.4% Higher

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45. 739,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 641,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.