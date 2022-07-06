WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Trading 5.4% Higher

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45. 739,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 641,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.

