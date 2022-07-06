WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.64. 24,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 22,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.