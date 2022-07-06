WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.53 and last traded at $57.62. 278,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 673,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

