Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in June

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,269.0 days.

Shares of WWLNF opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.