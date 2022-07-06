Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of WYNN opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.18. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $122.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

