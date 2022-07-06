Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler Sells 20,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45.

Xometry stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xometry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

