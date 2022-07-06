Xponance Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,495,000 after buying an additional 3,676,623 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,597,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,240,000 after buying an additional 1,814,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,781,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after buying an additional 1,326,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,282,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after buying an additional 1,147,268 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

