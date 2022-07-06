Xponance Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $271.27 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

