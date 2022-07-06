Xponance Inc. Acquires 831 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 63,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at $41,974,112.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,836 shares of company stock worth $2,000,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

