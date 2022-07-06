Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,803,000 after purchasing an additional 188,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $287,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NYSE ELS opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.