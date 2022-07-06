Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 102,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 9.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.