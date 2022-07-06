Xponance Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.