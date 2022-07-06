Xponance Inc. Buys 463 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.30.

IDEX stock opened at $184.44 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.86. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

