Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

CASY stock opened at $188.57 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

