Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Olin by 1,052.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Olin by 1,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 8,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after buying an additional 838,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

