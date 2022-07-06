Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $173,967,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,881 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

