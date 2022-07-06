Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $45.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

