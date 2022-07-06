Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,856,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after buying an additional 1,030,612 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,018,000 after buying an additional 573,467 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,807,000 after buying an additional 368,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,580.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 304,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 286,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

NYSE:G opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

