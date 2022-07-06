Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $262.71 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.73.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.91.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

