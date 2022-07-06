Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.