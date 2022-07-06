Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

