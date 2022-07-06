Xponance Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after buying an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 108,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after buying an additional 99,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

RGLD stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.93.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

