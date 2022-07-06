Xponance Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 234,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,195 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Pure Storage stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

