Xponance Inc. Has $807,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,586,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.