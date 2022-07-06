Xponance Inc. Has $818,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

