Xponance Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Capri by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.