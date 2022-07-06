Xponance Inc. Has $838,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 33.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.47 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average is $194.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $40,523.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,008 shares of company stock worth $686,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

