Xponance Inc. Has $886,000 Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,981,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,014,631 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.