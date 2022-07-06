Xponance Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 78.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $207,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

