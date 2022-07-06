Xponance Inc. Has $916,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in WestRock by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 284,521 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

