Xponance Inc. Has $984,000 Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Avalara by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.53.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,329. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

