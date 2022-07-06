Xponance Inc. Has $998,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

