Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

