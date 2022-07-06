Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $3,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $182.31 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.14.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

