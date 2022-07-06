Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,078,000 after buying an additional 234,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after buying an additional 74,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after buying an additional 5,502,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,756,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 137,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

