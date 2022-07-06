Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 593,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $573,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $962,333 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

