Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $51,192,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

