Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $10,361,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $3,805,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 272,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

